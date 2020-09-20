NC Central student injured by broken glass when stray bullet hits dorm window; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University police are investigating after a stray bullet broke a residence hall window Saturday night.An NCCU alert sent to students said an unknown person discharged a firearm in the area of the 1900 block of Fayetteville Street just before 11 p.m.A bullet damaged a window at Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall. The occupant of the room was slightly injured by broken glass.Officials said there is no indication the residence hall was targeted.NCCU police officers are working with the Durham Police Department to investigate.The alert said there is no ongoing threat to the community.Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the NCCU Police Department immediately at 919-530-6106.