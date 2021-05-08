WATCH
man shot
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near Penrith Drive, police say
WTVD
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting: Police
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot near Penrith Drive.
The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Penrith Drive Saturday afternoon.
A man was found near the scene and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation is underway.
