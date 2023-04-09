1 person injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting in Durham.

Durham police received calls about a person with a gunshot wound shortly after 3:30 p.m.in the 500 block of Massey Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

