22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Durham man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man over the weekend.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday on Blacknall Street near Plum Street.
When officers arrived they found 42-year-old Nathan Futrell lying near the intersection.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 200 block of Blacknall Street.
Investigators arrested Stuvon Aitrae Snipes, 22, of Durham and charged him with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is in Durham County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
