Man dies after early morning Durham shooting on Plum Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Plum Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

