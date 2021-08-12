17-year-old killed in parking lot shooting of Durham convenience store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Durham convenience store that left a 17-year-old dead Wednesday, authorities said.Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Main Street near South Elm Street. On arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The teen was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities have not released the identity of the teen at this time.Durham Police have not identified a shooting suspect.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.