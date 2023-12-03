Man dies in early morning shooting, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Troy Street around 6 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This remains an active investigation, DPD said.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

