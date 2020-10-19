2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham on Sunday night

Durham police are investigating a shooting around 5 pm in the 1100 block of Briar Rose. Male victim taken to ER; condition unknown currently. Suspect fled in older damaged white Nissan Maxima. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) October 19, 2020

Durham Police are investigating a shooting related to attempted carjacking in the 3300 block of Shannon Road just before 7 p.m. tonight. The carjacking and shooting victim, a male, is reported to have non-life threatening injury. Three suspects fled scene in unknown vehicle. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) October 19, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a busy night for Durham police after two separate shootings sent two men to the hospital on Sunday nightThe Durham Police Department said officers are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot around 5 p.m. along the 1100 block of Briar Rose.The man was taken to the hospital where his condition was not disclosed at this time.Durham police said the suspect fled the scene in an older damaged white Nissan Maxima.Durham police said the second shooting stemmed from an attempted car jacking in the 3300 block of Shannon Road just before 7 p.m.Authorities said the carjacking and shooting victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.The Durham Police Department said officers are now searching for three carjacking suspects that fled the scene.Both shootings remain under investigation as of Sunday night, anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 2914 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.