2 men, 1 woman injured in pair of shootings that happened hours apart, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart on Friday.The first shooting occurred along the 1300 block of Steadman Street around 6 p.m. A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.The second shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Liberty Street. Both a man and a woman were sent to the hospital; the man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.There is no word if the shootings were connected.Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.Police did not identify any of the victims in the shootings.