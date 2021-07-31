DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened hours apart on Friday.
The first shooting occurred along the 1300 block of Steadman Street around 6 p.m. A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Liberty Street. Both a man and a woman were sent to the hospital; the man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word if the shootings were connected.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.
Police did not identify any of the victims in the shootings.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
2 men, 1 woman injured in pair of shootings that happened hours apart, Durham police say
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News