Durham could host CIAA Football Championship at the Memorial Stadium for multiple years

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Sports Commission (DSC) announced it has submitted a bid to host CIAA Football Championships for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The winning city will be announced in May 2024.

If Durham is selected, the championships will be held at Durham County Memorial Stadium, home field to the CIAA's Shaw Football.

The tournament was previously held at this location from 2008 to 2012 and 2014-2015, drawing over 10,000 fans in 2011, nearing a conference record.

"The 8,500-seat multipurpose Durham County Memorial Stadium is the city's premier sports venue and ideal place to hold the championship, especially given the recent major renovations, including new synthetic grass pitch, video scoreboard, and sound system," Dr. Kimberly Sowell, Durham County Manager, said.

According to the press release, one of the Durham Sports Commission's key goals has been to transform Durham into a championship hub.

The DSC has hosted the NAIA Football National Championship for three years in a row.

The ACC Baseball Championship will also be returning to Durham for 2025, 2027 and 2029

Other bids that the city has recently won are the 2025 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championships and the 2029 World University Games.