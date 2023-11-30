Durham police find man with stab wound that could be life-threatening

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are on the scene of a stabbing that happened Thursday morning.

According to the police department, around 7:14 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near the intersection of Liberty Street and Queen Street.

Police said a man was found with a life-threatening stab wound and taken the hospital.

Police said they're early in the investigation and additional information may be released later.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Police are also busy investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hillandale Rd and Rose of Sharon Rd. That's where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.