Fort Liberty soldier killed when electric bike rear-ended by minivan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a soldier was hit and killed on Reilly Road.

According to FPD, officers responded to a crash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday involving an electric bike and a minivan in the 300 block of Reilly Road at Cliffbourne Drive.

Police said an active duty soldier was riding the E-bike from Fort Liberty toward Morgantown Road in the left lane when a minivan rear-ended him.

The soldier was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died Thursday.

The soldier's identity has not been released.

Officials have not said whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 433-1477. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.