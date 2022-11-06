Voters look ahead to Tuesday's midterm election after polls close for early voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While families enjoy a spring like November Sunday in Moore Square, some people look forward to voting on Tuesday.

"Well, I'd definitely like to have a say in education. Not only for my kids, cause I'm also a teacher," Ashley Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker is not one of the people who opted for early voting.

"Just time, with kids and stuff like that. I also have a teacher workday so that I can get out and vote on Tuesday. So, don't have to find babysitters or anything," she added.

Updated absentee voting numbers from the State Board of Elections shows more than 52 percent of women casted the most ballots. The total number of absentee ballots cast is slightly more than two million.

So far, Democrats have more ballots cast with about 800,000, and Republicans have nearly 700,000 cast before election day.

Voter Pauline Mburu shared her motivation for voting on Tuesday.

"Just a change. I always like a change, so I want to change what we have for other leaders because I always feel, new broom sweeps better," she said.

The number of ballots so far show White voters leading the count with 1.5 million. Statewide, Black voters have casted about 400,000 ballots.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's election, the turnout will determine which party takes control at the federal, state and local levels.

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.