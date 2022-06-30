Traffic

Durham's East End Connector opens after construction delays

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new highway that could save commuters up to 20 minutes will finally open on Thursday.

The East End Connector will become part of the new Interstate 885 that runs from Interstate 40 in Research Triangle Park to Interstate 85 on the eastside of Durham.


At 10:00 a.m. officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the highway.

Completion of the project will hopefully alleviate traffic congestion on the Durham Freeway through downtown Durham and will help divert traffic off local roads such as U.S. 15-501 and Roxboro, Mangum, Gregson and Duke streets, according to NCDOT.


The project broke ground in 2015.
