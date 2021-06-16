Sports

Ebony Anglers compete in 2021 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Black women are making waves in the fishing community and beyond.

The Ebony Anglers is the team of five Black women that competed in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament off the North Carolina coast this year.


The group said it wanted to break down barriers in the mostly white, male world of competitive fishing. The women said they also hope to educate and empower children to learn coping skills and find peace out on the water.

"Our mission is just to expose young people and children of color to this world. To this outdoor lifestyle and the world of fishing," one of the women said.


The Ebony Anglers did not place in the tournament this year.

The group landed four mahi, but the one blue marlin they hooked ended up snapping the line and getting away.

The women said they can't wait to get back next year and catch him.
Related topics:
sportsncfishingrace and culture
