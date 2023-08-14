Ebony Anglers hosts young boys, girls for hands-on summer camp

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 12 got a chance to learn the basics of fishing.

Ebony Anglers Summer Camp took place Aug. 12-13. First-time campers learned the basics of fishing and boating safety, as well as tying knots, casting, stewardship and conservation. They also got to cast their own reels for several hours in Durham's Falls Lake.

This year, a grant from National Parks Foundation helped make the event free -- saving campers $200.

Ebony Anglers said it is planning another event for campers who have participated in previous years. The event will happen Oct. 6-8 at Cape Lookout.

Check the group's website for updates.