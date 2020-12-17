ECU names Greenville native Rogers as new chancellor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Philip G. Rogers has been elected the 12th chancellor of East Carolina University.
The UNC Board of Governors elected Rogers unanimously on Thursday.
"Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU," UNC System President Peter Hans said. "He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It's my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home."
Rogers, 37, will assume his new duties on March 15, succeeding Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson. Dr. Mitchelson has served ECU as provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs since 2015 and as a professor since 1999. Mitchelson will retire at the end of June.
"Dr. Rogers embodies the spirit of the Pirate Nation," Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey said. "He is homegrown and fiercely loyal to eastern North Carolina. When he assumes his role at ECU's helm, I'm confident Philip will lead the university and the region it serves to greater heights of innovation and success."
Raised in Greenville, Rogers has strong ties to the community and ECU and has several generations of ECU graduates in his family, including his wife, Dr. Rebekah Page Rogers,
"ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader," Rogers said. "It's not just a place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It's who we are. It's the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn't be here today without this institution."
Rogers began his career in higher education in 2008, serving as chief of staff to Chancellor Steven Ballard at ECU
Rogers currently is the senior vice president for learning and engagement at the American Council on Education (ACE). As the nation's leading research, policy and advocacy organization for the nation's colleges and universities, ACE represents more than 1,700 public and private higher education institutions. In his role at ACE, Rogers provides leadership for the council's academic, research, innovation, global engagement, advancement, and strategic partnership initiatives. Rogers also is responsible for engagement with corporate, philanthropic, and other stakeholders. Previously, Rogers served as vice president and chief of staff at ACE.
Rogers earned a doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a bachelor's degree in communications from Wake Forest
