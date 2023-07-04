WATCH LIVE

Man facing charges in Edgecombe County after chase, 2-day search

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 8:13PM
PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who led law enforcement on a multi-county chase on June 27 managed to elude authorities for a couple of days before being captured.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Croom's "luck ran out" June 29.

The sheriff's office said Croom was in a stolen car out of Edgecombe County. Law officers pursued him that evening until the chase ended near NC 124 and Eagles Road in Pinetops.

Dustin Croom
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office

Despite searches of the area and messages to area inhabitants to stay alert, the suspect wasn't found.

Greene County deputies and Farmville police officers assisted with that fruitless search.

But two days later, state troopers caught up with Croom in Beaufort County.

He is now facing charges out of Edgecombe County for first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, and two counts of financial theft.

