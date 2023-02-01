Edgecombe County teacher accused of sexual assault with student

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher in Edgecombe County is facing three counts of statutory sex offense with a child over a period of years starting when the child was 13-years-old.

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Justin Tyson, 29, was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat

On January 19, the sheriff's office got a call from Edgecombe County Public Schools to report a sexual assault that happened at North Edgecombe High School.

The victim in the case told staff that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher.

Tyson is being held on a $100,000 bond.