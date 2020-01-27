2 Durham public elementary schools closed, delayed on Monday

Morehead Montessori Elementary School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham public school officials announced Sunday that two schools have either closed or delayed classes on Monday due to technical difficulties.Officials said due to a heating system malfunction, Morehead Montessori Elementary School classes will be closed on Monday while repairs are underway. Jan. 27 will serve as a teacher workday at Morehead; no school or extracurricular events for Morehead students on Monday.On Tuesday, Morehead Montessori's fourth- and fifth-grade classes will be held at the DPS Staff Development Center at 2107 Hillendale Road. All other Morehead classes will be held at Eno Valley Elementary School at 117 Milton Road.Officials said due to a gas odor at Sandy Ridge Elementary on Sunday evening, the school will open on a two-hour delay on Monday as crews make repairs to properly heat the building.