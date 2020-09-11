An update on dates for reopening Wake County schools for in-person instruction may come Tuesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Possible dates for reopening Wake County Public School System schools for in-person instruction will be presented during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Board Chair Keith Sutton told ABC11 on Friday."What we're looking at is a framework for reopening that will include some metrics, possible metrics, that we will consider along with a schedule of what that reopening might look like," Sutton said."It will be more of a schedule that will be contingent or conditional upon whatever metrics we decide and that we're seeing some improvement overtime on those metrics and the health conditions in the community," he said.Sutton said the board will get a presentation on target dates of when students can go back to school for in-person instruction, using a phased approach."We hopefully will be considering what grades, what cohorts of students we will begin to phase in at some point," he said.When asked for specific dates, he said: "I'm not ready to give any specific dates at this point until again, that information is presented to the board for the board to consider and again, continuing to keep an eye on those changing metrics and health conditions."Those dates likely will be conditional upon metrics, he said."Getting students back to school face-to-face is important but doing so as safely as possible," he said.He said they want to make sure teachers and staff feel safe. A vote likely won't take place Tuesday because the board will need time to make a decision and get input from teachers, staff and the community.