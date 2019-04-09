Durham schools to close May 1 as a quarter of educators request leave for rally in Raleigh

Funding for student services such as counselors, nurses, librarians and social workers.

$15 minimum wage plus a 5 percent increase for all workers and retirees.

Reinstate health benefits for state retirees.

Restore additional pay for educators with advanced degrees.

Medicaid Expansion.

Bethesda Elementary

Club Blvd. Elementary

Eastway Elementary

Eno Valley Elementary

Githens Middle

Glenn Elementary

R.N. Harris Elementary

Hillandale Elementary

Lakewood Montessori Middle

Sandy Ridge Elementary

Shepard Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced that schools will be closed May 1.It's essentially so that teachers may rally for more funding at the state Capitol in Raleigh.Last year, 42 school districts shut down so educators could lobby lawmakers for more money.So far this year, four districts have said they will close May 1, including Orange County Schools, which voted Monday night to make May 1 a teacher workday.Durham Public Schools made the announcement to parents Monday after a quarter of educators requested leave."What's different about this year than last year is we're saying, look we've written the letters, we've done the phones, we've done the marches, we've gotten arrested. We shut down schools last year, and we still don't have these things," said Bryan Proffitt, president of Durham Association of Educators.DPS is giving teachers the option to work or rally with no scheduled make-up day."We feel good to work in a school district where we're not getting pushback," Proffitt said.Educators plan to march on five issues:The planned rally is forcing parents to make childcare arrangements."Yeah, that's true. But I don't see a problem with it," stated Jennifer Cox, a grandmother of two in the DPS system.Megall Ridley, a mother of two children agreed."I personally don't feel like they are not asking for too much," Ridley said.Critics said the state has provided adequate pay increases to educators.In fact, according to the State Department of Public Instruction, teacher pay has risen 5 percent since last year to nearly $54,000.The national average is more than $60,000.The report also said teachers in North Carolina have received increases each year for the last five years.Select schools in Durham will provide meals to students on the day of the rally.Wake County Public School System said its schedule will remain unchanged.