'Take a chance on children': Fayetteville school for children with autism in need of funding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since Angela Ivey's son Steele was first diagnosed with regressive autism, it's been a struggle finding a school to properly fit his needs. Once she enrolled him in the School of Hope, things changed."We need somewhere where the children have a level of care needed for their circumstances," said Ivey. " He wasn't even holding a pencil. Now he can trace pretty well. You can ask questions. You can tell he identifies letters."The school was built in honor of the owner's son Jarred who had autism. It's the third year the school had been in operation. Owner Amy Sparks told ABC11 the school receives some state funding, but mostly operates off of donations."All the teachers here, assistants here and registered technicians. These things can't be possible if we don't get the proper funding," said Sparks. " We need this. We need the funding. We need people willing to take a chance on children."Donations can be sent to The School of Hope at 111 Burns Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301.