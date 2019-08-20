autism

'Take a chance on children': Fayetteville school for children with autism in need of funding

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since Angela Ivey's son Steele was first diagnosed with regressive autism, it's been a struggle finding a school to properly fit his needs. Once she enrolled him in the School of Hope, things changed.

"We need somewhere where the children have a level of care needed for their circumstances," said Ivey. " He wasn't even holding a pencil. Now he can trace pretty well. You can ask questions. You can tell he identifies letters."

The school was built in honor of the owner's son Jarred who had autism. It's the third year the school had been in operation. Owner Amy Sparks told ABC11 the school receives some state funding, but mostly operates off of donations.

"All the teachers here, assistants here and registered technicians. These things can't be possible if we don't get the proper funding," said Sparks. " We need this. We need the funding. We need people willing to take a chance on children."

Donations can be sent to The School of Hope at 111 Burns Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfayettevillecumberland countyautismschoolfayettevillefundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
Cary program helps kids on the autism spectrum learn soccer
The Durham Bulls Athletic Park is now sensory friendly
Birthday boy with autism gets surprised by football team
Man's act of kindness toward boy alone on flight goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'State of emergency': Durham leaders call for action after 9-year-old shot, killed
Chatham County leaders vote to move courthouse Confederate monument
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Durham police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed at apartment
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
Raleigh considers redo of stormwater regulations as complaints pile up
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Show More
Durham mayor calls boy's death an 'unspeakable tragedy'
Volunteers needed North Carolina's annual fall Litter Sweep
Exclusive: Homeless man grateful to jogger who gave shoes off feet
NC health officials: 3 vaping hospitalizations are a 'big concern'
Study: Excessive napping could be early sign of Alzheimer's
More TOP STORIES News