Harnett County Schools gives students online, in-person options for start of 2020-2021 school year

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County Schools are giving parents remote and in-person options for students this fall as part of its reopening plan.

One plan lets students return to schools with precautions - they'll have to wear face masks, undergo temperature checks and sit at socially-distanced desks. Bus rides would have riders sit six feet apart. The current on-campus plan would let students attend class Monday through Friday and follow a traditional school schedule with reduced class sizes.

The second option would be remote learning. Those students would remain enrolled at their home school and can still participate in clubs or sports.

HCS explained remote learning would be temporary and allow students to remain in their home school. The 2020-2021 school year is scheduled to start on Aug. 17.

The district said "While the Virtual Academy is a separate school and is considered a more 'permanent' choice. At this time (based on numbers) we are only offering remote learning. We will address the need for Virtual Academy after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Students will be allowed to leave remote learning and go back to in-person instruction with a principal's approval.

In neighboring Johnston County, all students will start the year virtually.
