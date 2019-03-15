Education

Hoke County Schools to become first in state to implement pumping stations for new moms

Hoke County Schools are taking a big step towards helping nursing mothers.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hoke County Schools are taking a big step towards helping nursing mothers.

It will be the first district statewide to offer pumping stations for nursing teachers, staffers, and students in each school.

The small space will have locked doors, a wall jack, and no windows.

In Hoke County, there will be room dividers, cooler bags and all will have signage and hand sanitizer.

The pump stations will officially roll out in all 14 schools within the district in April.
