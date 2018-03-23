EDUCATION

Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe

EMBED </>More Videos

The plan involved arming teachers, but not with guns.

By
HOKE COUNTY, NC --
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office has announced it will be providing teachers with a cell phone activated panic button for emergency situations.

At the push of a button, teachers will be able to notify law enforcement and everyone else with the app about an emergency situation.

The "Rave" application is the first part of a three-phase process to improve school safety. The plan also consists of installing infrared technology to detect any breaches on school grounds and improving schools security camera systems.

"I think there's some positive aspects to that in terms of the speed that it would occur, " said Hoke County teacher Angel Robles. "I think that's a very good idea. Something that I think might have to be visited is whether teachers are going to have their phones on them. I tend to have mine in my desk so we're probably going to need some other measures as well. But I think every little bit helps in that regard."

The sheriff's office plans to donate $10,000 to the safety plan, and they're encouraging everyone in the community to buy in.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHoke County Newsschool safetyHoke County
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News