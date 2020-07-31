Education

Immunizations still required for Wake County students doing virtual learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County students will not start the school year in the classroom, but they are still required to stay current on their immunizations.

Beginning this year, a new law requires high school seniors to get a meningococcal vaccine booster before starting the 12th grade.

This is to help prevent meningococcal meningitis.

Parents will need to provide a copy of their child's immunization record showing proof of the vaccine before the first day of school on Aug. 17.

Also, all children entering the 7th grade must have a Tdap booster and one dose of the meningococcal vaccine.
