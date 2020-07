Immunizations still required for Wake County students doing virtual learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County students, but they are still required to stay current on their immunizations Beginning this year, a new law requires high school seniors to get a meningococcal vaccine booster before starting the 12th grade.This is to help prevent meningococcal meningitis.Parents will need to provide a copy of their child's immunization record showing proof of the vaccine before the first day of school on Aug. 17.Also, all children entering the 7th grade must have a Tdap booster and one dose of the meningococcal vaccine.