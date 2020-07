Wake County Superintendent recommends beginning year online-only, then transitioning into mix of in-person learning

Here’s what WCPSS is recommending in their “Plan B Transition” reopening plan. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Z5u4ui3LvX — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 21, 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a news conference Tuesday, Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore recommended a reopening plan called Plan B Transition, meaning students will start the school year online, then eventually transition to some in-person classes at a time to be decided later.Under Moore's plan, all students will begin their classes online. Special education and Pre-K students will begin daily in-person classes as early as practical, with a target date of that transition being September 8. All other students will transition to blended in-person and online education as current COVID-19 metrics warrant."We do believe that this pivot, this shift in Plan B, will allow us to implement a slower and more strategic reopen and reentry of students into our schools," Moore said.Friday, School Board Chairman Keith Sutton said he was strongly considering the Plan C , or full-time remote learning, option as outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper.Several neighboring school districts, including Chatham County Schools, Orange County Schools Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools have already opted to pursue Plan C education for at least the first few weeks of the school year."We are all people. We are all human. We're going to make decisions, and sometimes those decisions will change, and I hope that people will understand that we are changing our decisions based on the information that is in front of us and the information that we are hearing from you all," board member Monika Johnson-Hostler said during her opening remarks.In a news conference last week, Gov. Roy Cooper said all North Carolina school districts could reopen under his Plan B option , a blend of in-person and remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year. However, Cooper said districts could choose full-time remote learning, should parents, teachers and school staff feel that was the best option for students given the current level of COVID-19 in North Carolina.Previously, Wake County Public School System announced its plan to rotate students on a three week schedule, with students in the classroom for one week and learning from home for two. Parents also had the option to enroll their child in WCPSS's Virtual Academy for full-time online instruction.As of Tuesday morning, 78,792 students had enrolled in the Virtual Academy, including 35,500 elementary school students, 19,700 middle school students and 23,500 high school students.Though the initial deadline to enroll in the remote learning program was Monday, the district said another application window would open if the start of Plan B was delayed. Parents can also un-register during this time if they already enrolled.Wake County schools on the traditional school year and year-round calendar are set to begin on August 17. Schools on the modified school year calendar are set to begin August 13, and some Early College schools are scheduled to start August 3.