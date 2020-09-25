reopening NC

Johnston County Public Schools to stagger fall semester reopening for elementary students

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Johnston County elementary school students will be returning to class in waves before a full reopening during the fall semester.

The Johnston County Board of Education approved a measure Thursday night to stagger reopening for some elementary students as soon as next week.

Under Plan B, pre-kindergarten and self-contained exceptional children K-12 will be able to return to class starting Monday

Under Plan A, "kindergarten-cohort 1" will be able to return as soon as Oct. 5-6, "kindergarten-cohort 2" will then follow on Oct. 8-9.

The week following, on Oct. 12, all kindergarten students will have the ability to return to class. First and second-grade students will have the ability to return on Oct. 19, followed by grades third through fifth on Oct. 26. For those who do not feel comfortable returning yet, Virtual Program will remain in place until the end of the first semester.

As for middle and high school students, they will begin a staggered schedule starting Oct. 19. Those students will learn remotely on Wednesdays.

The reopening comes a week after Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement that allows elementary schools to reopen for full-time in-person learning.

