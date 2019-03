JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We hear the word diabetes a lot, but do you really know what it is?Do you know someone who has it?Those are some of the questions the entire third-grade at Four Oaks Elementary School in Johnston County was asked on Thursday.It may be surprising, but almost every child in the assembly knew someone with diabetes.It is the seventh leading cause of death in Johnston County. That's one reason why Johnston Health launched a year-long campaign called Derailing Diabetes.Along with a presentation about healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits, students were able to see how easy it is to test your blood sugar- even on their very own principal.Next Tuesday, March 26, is designated Alert Day by the American Diabetes Association.Students will be encouraged to take home a diabetes risk test to share with family members to educate and encourage awareness and prevention.If you'd like to learn more about the risk test, click here.