MLB pitcher from Clayton helps Triangle kids get back-to-school supplies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's officially August and students from all over the Triangle are shopping for back-to-school items.

Not every student will have the luxury of new back-to-school clothes and supplies, so organizations typically step in to help out.

The Archway Foundation did just that Sunday by taking some students shopping, bowling and to get haircuts.

The Archway Foundation was started by Clayton native and Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Chris Archer as a way to give back.

"To be able to give these kids something that they weren't able to get and hopefully encourage them to give back as they get older," Cindy Bruce with the Archway Foundation said.
