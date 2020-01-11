Education

NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course, 1 less US history course

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Board of Education is now mandating that students take a personal finance course in order to graduate from high school.

The requirement approved on Thursday will apply to freshman students entering into the 2020-2021 school year.

To make room for the new course, students now only have to take one class on American history instead of two.

State officials argue the change won't result in less student knowledge of American history. A revamped high school civics class also will contain history.

"It's important," said Sandy Wheat who runs the North Carolina Council on Economic Education when the bill was first announced in 2019. "People don't hear it and too many people graduate from the school of hard knocks where money is concerned."

Supporters of the personal-finance course believe it will help students become savvy consumers as adults.

According to the bill's language, at a "minimum," the financial literacy course would require students to learn about:
  • The true cost of credit
  • Choosing and managing a credit card
  • Borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase
  • Home mortgages
  • Credit scoring and credit reports
  • Planning and paying for post-secondary education
  • Other relevant financial literacy issues
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationraleighncpersonal financehistoryfinancenorth carolina news
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
    Clemson clutches historic win against Tar Heels in OT game, 79-76
    Man arrested in connection to string of robberies in Wake Co.
    2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
    1 injured in Roxboro St shooting
    Raleigh rape survivor speaks out after filing suit against Tinder, Snapchat
    Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door
    Show More
    Burglary suspect trapped under tires calls 911
    Stolen gold pendant returned to owner
    Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
    Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle
    Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
    More TOP STORIES News