NC Central celebrates 104th birthday of oldest living graduate, Maggie P. Bryant

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University celebrated its oldest living graduate Tuesday.

Maggie P. Bryant turned 104 on July 2. She was born five years after NCCU was founded.

Bryant received a scholarship in the 1930s to attend North Carolina College for Negroes--which was the university's name from 1925 to 1947.



Bryant studied history and library science and participated in choir and band. She graduated in 1938--the first NCCU class to graduate in the B.N.Duke Auditorium.

She later returned to school, earning her Bachelor of Science in library science in 1943 and her master's degree in 1957.

Bryant currently lives in Durham.
