reading

North Carolina students participate in diverse, virtual Read Across America Day

By
Bringing students together using the universal skill of reading.

"Reading and books allow readers like you to explore our world, meet new and exciting characters and imagine new worlds with endless possibilities," said Tamika Walker Kelly, NCAE President.

Nationwide students and educators are taking time to listen to new stories. And here in North Carolina, more than 500 students joined the Zoom event hosted by the North Carolina Association of Educators to focus on letting our diversity shine through one book at a time.

"Little Maya Morales had a special manta that she loved very much. And manta is a blanket," Representative Ricky Hurtado read.

Reading books that explore different languages, cultures and celebrating diversity.

6 Dr. Seuss books will stop being published due to racist and insensitive imagery

"I'm not meant to be like you. You're not meant to be like me," said North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.

And still sharing the joy of reading books together and learning together.

"I hope that you find joy in reading to create your own magnificent stories," Kelly said.

NCAE also chose three schools throughout the state to receive a donation of books about diversity.

Wake County's The Black Cowgirl rides to rescue kids struggling with reading
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnceducationbooksreadingwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
READING
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Man writes children's book to teach kids about finances
Book Harvest's Dream Big Book Drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
5 things we know about the next stimulus bill
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
Nurse who got COVID-19 after vaccination urges others to still get the vaccine
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Girl likely suffered permanent brain damage in Reid crash: Lawyer
Fire heavily damages Durham apartment; 1 firefighter hurt
Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths on March 5
'Close call with death:' Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up after being shot
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
More TOP STORIES News