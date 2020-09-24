education

'You will not hold it hostage': Parents, students demand a safe in-class option for the fall semester in Cumberland County

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a hundred parents, students, and community members gathered outside a Fayetteville church to voice their displeasure with the Cumberland County Board of Education's decision to remain online for the rest of 2020.

The "Pep Rally" was held outside Epicenter Church, along Fort Bragg Road. People of all ages lined the sidewalks, holding signs saying, "Safely Open Schools", and ringing bells.



Graham Macleod, a 12th grader at Terry Sandford High School, says he and his friends, William and Caleb, all want to finish up their last year of school.

"Our people need to speak up like we are and they need to listen," Macleod said. The trio also play for the Terry Sanford HS soccer team. They hope they'll have the chance to play one last season. While they understand some people may not be comfortable going back, Macleod says there should be an option.

"The online learning part is really a struggle too. It's kind of hard to find motivation, getting up in the morning and just doing classes," Macleod said.

The community outrage coming after school board members rejected Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly's plan to resume some classes in-person. The vote was 6 to 3.


RELATED: Cumberland County sees spike in daily COVID-19 cases, breaks 5,000 threshold

The rally included several students briefly sharing why they wanted to return to a classroom. One young boy saying "I want to go back to school because it was easier for me to learn there". A young girl adding, "in person is so much better for all of us, so please, help us to make that happen".

Christine Harris, a Cumberland County parent, spoke for several minutes, emphasizing the need to look out for students within the school district's Exceptional Children's Services. Harris, who has a background in social work, says the online-only option is taking a toll on kids' mental and physical health.

"Since COVID hit, my daughter has gained 35 pounds from emotional eating. She is now depressed with anxiety," Harris said.


Harris's daughter, Savannah, is in the 8th grade. She says Savannah, who has ADHD and was diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder, can only excel within an in-person environment, adding it's been difficult to give her the proper attention while maintaining a full-time job.

RELATED: Fayetteville mother pleads with school officials to reconsider in-class option for daughter with autism

"That means we have a whole list of children in the EC program who are not getting their needs met," Harris added.

At the end of the evening rally, organizers encouraged participants to contact their school board members and plead with them to reverse course.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfayettevillecumberland countyeducationcoronavirusschoolcumberland county newsreopening ncreturn to learncumberland county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
CMA Foundation works to ensure music education available to all
Meet 70-year-old in charge of Montauk Point Lighthouse
John Wall Foundation holds drive-thru backpack distribution
Dr. Jill Biden says Joe Biden is the best candidate for educators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group gathers in Durham after decision in Breonna Taylor case
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
2 GOP members of NC State Board of Elections resign
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Man struck by gunfire in Durham, police say
Beloved Apex coach and teacher Kevin Todd dies suddenly
LIVE: Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
New DHHS HQ could be another 'jewel' in west Raleigh
New Raleigh racquet sports complex will be world's largest
Food banks and pantries see continued need during COVID-19 pandemic
Durham educator surprised with 'Teacher of the Year' award
11-year-old recovering after being shot in head in Durham
More TOP STORIES News