Raleigh middle schoolers send positive vibes through 'beautiful' bathroom

Middle school students in Raleigh are sending positive vibes in an unlikely place - the bathroom

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Jacob Fletcher is new-ish to Ligon Middle School.

He's excited to attend sixth grade in the building where his dad works as a success coach.

"Whoa," Jacob exclaimed as he walked into his middle school's bathroom, "That's beautiful!"

That's not the typical reaction you'd expect to get from a middle schooler about anything, let alone a bathroom.

But educations at the school have been making sure what's normally considered a bland "place of business" pops not only with color but with positivity.

Inspirational quotes, reminders of the good that students can accomplish shine brightly.

With paint, a paintbrush, a stencil, and a little time, teachers and educators spent the better part of a week making sure some of the bathrooms remind students that they are worthy.

"When they walk into that bathroom, they'll see a positive message, because we all know the politics of a school bathroom," said Ligon Middle School principal Gretta Dula.

Dula herself glows with the power of positivity, so it's fitting the schools she oversees a school that now sparkles with encouraging words.

One bathroom stall touts a quote from Albert Einstien in a bright lavender shade: "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new."

The idea to paint the stalls is thanks to Erica Sanger.

Sanger is an education veteran with five years under her belt alone at Ligon.

She found the idea through Facebook from a school out of state.

Sanger confesses she's seen the woes students often endure.

"I just feel it's very important for kids to read positivity anywhere they go because there is negativity around us that we can't control."

The bathroom: A reminder in the least likely place that kindness can change everything.

