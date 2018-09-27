EDUCATION

Raleigh teacher appears on the cover of Time Magazine

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh teacher is one of three people you will find on the most recent issue of Time Magazine, taking the ever growing educators movement to a large national publication.

Nashonda Cooke, a 20-year veteran of North Carolina schools, left Durham Public Schools last year for a teaching job in Wake County.


Prior to the teacher rally this Spring in downtown Raleigh, Cooke wrote a blog post that caught the attention of the magazine.

Over the summer, Cooke continued the conversation with Time.

Last week, Cooke got a call from Time. "You're going to be on one of three covers!" Cooke said, detailing the phone call.

"I am a teacher in America" the cover reads in bold print.

"I kept it real," Cooke said about her interview. "I told them it is not what you think it is. Teachers are not doing well at home."

Cooke is one of the few teachers who make more than the $51,000 average state teacher pay, taking home a little less than $70,000 annually.

Cooke said she doesn't mind defending her pay, noting the many extra jobs she has with the school to make ends meet.

Cooke also credits her advanced degree. Until a few years ago, teachers in North Carolina were compensated additionally for seeking out advanced education.

Cooke is grandfathered into that system, but added that many of her colleagues with the same degree are not.

"It breaks my heart to look into the faces of my colleagues that don't have that same opportunity," Cooke explained

That, coupled with, according to Cooke, disappearing assets, like teaching assistants, and lack of materials needed all equal a perfect storm for the veteran educator agreeing to share her story with Time.

"Teaching is almost like performing heart surgery or brain surgery. We are changing the minds of these students... the future is in their hands."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationteachersWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Latta University: Lost stories of Raleigh's segregated education
North Carolina ranked one of the worst states for teachers
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Wake County school board member dies after brief illness
More Education
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
Raleigh roommates warn of odd doorstep encounter with strangers
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Political battles return over proposed constitutional amendments
Mosquitoes emerge as new health danger in Hurricane Florence aftermath
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for NC veteran
Show More
Parents accuse 2 Cumberland school teachers of assaulting child with autism
Black Wall Street event celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship
First Alert Mode: Risk for severe weather today
Maddox Ritch: 911 caller said father 'didn't act like a concerned parent'
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, accuser testify on allegations
More News