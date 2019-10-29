Beware of financial aid workshop letter, Wake County Public School System warns parents

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is warning parents and students about a potential financial aid scam.
WCPSS said at least two of its students received a letter from Right C3, LLC. The letter invites them to a workshop about college admissions and financial aid.
The school district said financial aid is available free of charge to all of its high school students through the Financial Aid Advisor Program.
Right C3's website says it is a company that works with high school students to help them make the right decision about college, factoring in financial responsibility and the student's desired career path.
The Better Business Bureau gave Right C3 an A rating. However, it is not accredited by the BBB, and its customers have filed 71 complaints over the last three years.
Of those 71 complaints, 42 of them were about problems customers said they had with the company's service. In many of those 42 complaints, customers said they were mislead about financial aid; then when they tried to cancel their contract with Right C3, the company refused to allow a cancellation.
On the BBB website, Right C3 has 57 customer reviews averaging out to 3.5 out of 5 stars.
