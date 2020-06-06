CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic is proving that technology in the hands of students is more important now than ever as more children transition to learning from home.
Kevin Coleman is the Executive Director of Technology of Cumberland County schools.
"I'm lucky to say that Kevin Coleman isn't just a boss, he isn't just a leader, he's an inspiration to everyone throughout Cumberland County Schools," Cyntrea Cassidy, an Instructional Technology Technician with Cumberland County Schools, said.
SHARE YOUR HEROES HERE
Under Coleman's leadership, devices were made available for all 50,000 students of Cumberland County Schools.
"Our goal has always been to provide the best that we can for the children of Cumberland County Schools. Mr. Coleman has led that charge," Gerald Williams, an Instructional Technology Tech said.
Share your heroes: FedEx driver Andre Peterson works tirelessly through COVID-19 pandemic to deliver what people need
ABC11 Together highlights Betsy Thomas of First Health Moore Regional
Share your heroes: Durham Costco janitor Konstantinos Gkoulioumis 'goes above and beyond' to protect people amid COVID-19
Share your heroes: Cumberland schools tech director is 'an inspiration' who made sure 50,000 students got electronic devices
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News