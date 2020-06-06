abc11 together

Share your heroes: Cumberland schools tech director is 'an inspiration' who made sure 50,000 students got electronic devices

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic is proving that technology in the hands of students is more important now than ever as more children transition to learning from home.

Kevin Coleman is the Executive Director of Technology of Cumberland County schools.

"I'm lucky to say that Kevin Coleman isn't just a boss, he isn't just a leader, he's an inspiration to everyone throughout Cumberland County Schools," Cyntrea Cassidy, an Instructional Technology Technician with Cumberland County Schools, said.

SHARE YOUR HEROES HERE

Under Coleman's leadership, devices were made available for all 50,000 students of Cumberland County Schools.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best that we can for the children of Cumberland County Schools. Mr. Coleman has led that charge," Gerald Williams, an Instructional Technology Tech said.

Share your heroes: FedEx driver Andre Peterson works tirelessly through COVID-19 pandemic to deliver what people need

ABC11 Together highlights Betsy Thomas of First Health Moore Regional

Share your heroes: Durham Costco janitor Konstantinos Gkoulioumis 'goes above and beyond' to protect people amid COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnccumberland countyherocoronavirusabc11 togethercovid 19 pandemichidden heroes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: Inter-Faith Food Shuttle awarded the Triangle NC Cares Award
What white people can do to help fix racial injustice
Canes' Svechnikov makes big donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County
Jeremy Harris has 'the heart of a giant'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Demonstrators gather in downtown Raleigh
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to allow bars to reopen outdoors
Activist who made demands to Raleigh leaders arrested for unrelated incident
LATEST: NC reports first pediatric death from COVID-19
Raleigh couple going viral after getting engaged during protest
Fayetteville man charged in connection to Market House fire
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Show More
Church leaders, black and white, take action on racism
Medicaid enrollment, costs growing as unemployment surges in NC
State offers $1,500 cash bonus for people to return to work
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund after unexpected Airbnb charge
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian urges board to fill seat with black candidate
More TOP STORIES News