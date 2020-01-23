Education

Teachers across North Carolina consider extended walkout in new survey

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teachers across North Carolina said they are angry about the lack of funding for education in the state.

A survey circulated by the North Carolina Association of Educators asked teachers whether they'd consider missing work to fight for education and health care funding.

"How many days of work would you be willing to miss in order to fight for funding?" is one of the questions on the survey.

An educator, who did not want to be identified, said the survey was created by Organize 2020--the racial and social justice caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators--to determine where people are and how far they'd be willing to go to get a budget passed.

That same educator said the survey supposedly "takes the temperature" of teachers around the state.



The survey also asks educators where they teach and how much they'd be willing to fight for medicaid funding.

Mark Jewell, president of the NCAE, told our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer that the first step to action is reaching out to their members.

"Educators are understandably frustrated by the decade of disrespect and marginalization they have received from lawmakers and we will consider all that is necessary to make a positive impact for public schools and all those educators who serve in them," Jewell told the N&O.

It's against state law for teachers and other public employees to go on strike.

SEE MORE | School-supply funding remains at recession levels, NCAE says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncwake countydurham countyorange countyschool fundingteacherstrikepublic school
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Local officials, activists host gun violence roundtable
Christensen to open 3 chicken sandwich restaurants
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
'Bacteria-sniffing' dog keeps cancer patients safe at NC hospital
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Man hit by minivan, injured near downtown Raleigh hotel
Show More
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Chavis Park renovation progresses after years of delays
DPD offers scam prevention tips to seniors
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
Club Boulevard resident criticizes DHA as inspections begin
More TOP STORIES News