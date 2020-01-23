Teachers across North Carolina consider extended walkout in new survey

A survey circulated by the North Carolina Association of Educators asked teachers whether they'd consider missing work to fight for education and health care funding.
"How many days of work would you be willing to miss in order to fight for funding?" is one of the questions on the survey.
An educator, who did not want to be identified, said the survey was created by Organize 2020--the racial and social justice caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators--to determine where people are and how far they'd be willing to go to get a budget passed.
That same educator said the survey supposedly "takes the temperature" of teachers around the state.
The survey also asks educators where they teach and how much they'd be willing to fight for medicaid funding.
Mark Jewell, president of the NCAE, told our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer that the first step to action is reaching out to their members.
"Educators are understandably frustrated by the decade of disrespect and marginalization they have received from lawmakers and we will consider all that is necessary to make a positive impact for public schools and all those educators who serve in them," Jewell told the N&O.
It's against state law for teachers and other public employees to go on strike.
