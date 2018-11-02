EDUCATION

Onslow County teachers surprise with gift cards after Hurricane Florence

Some teachers in Onslow County got a big surprise on their first day back in their classrooms after Hurricane Florence. (WCTI)

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Some teachers in Onslow County got a big surprise on their first day back in their classrooms after Hurricane Florence -- $50 gift cards!

A group called Project Connect gave teachers in Swansboro the gift cards to restock classrooms and have them ready for students returning on Monday.

"Thoughts and prayers are really important, but also getting something that's tangible that will really help benefit the students is something that is amazing," said Daniel Scott, the Band Director of Swansboro High School.

Swansboro schools will be the last of the schools in Onslow County to reopen.
