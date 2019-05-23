Education

Teachers called culturally insensitive for wearing sombreros, mustaches in yearbook photos

ESCONDIDO, California -- The yearbook photos of some teachers at a California high school are being called "culturally insensitive and in poor judgment" after they dressed in costume according to the language they taught.

Students at San Pasqual High identified one wearing a beret as a French teacher. The ones wearing sombreros and mustaches all taught Spanish.

A student who thought the photos were offensive shared the photos with KGTV.

The district agreed with the student, saying in the statement the pictures were "culturally insensitive and in poor judgment." It explained the "photos are a collection of pictures taken at the beginning of the year for use as teacher ID photos."

RELATED: District responds after viral video shows teacher leaping on top of woman's vehicle in carpool line

But several parents say they are withholding judgment until they know the intention of the teachers.

Merced Juarez says her son had teacher Olivia Olalde as a Spanish teacher and that Olalde cared a lot for the language and the culture.

"She's very strict, you know? But she wants them to learn Spanish, to learn their language," said Juarez, who adds she believes the pictures are taken out of context.

"They could be offensive if they're making fun of us. It could be something honorable if they're trying to honor the Mexican culture. It would be better without the big mustache and hats," said Martin Reyes, the father of a student at the school.

SEE ALSO: Photo shows elementary teachers smiling while holding noose

San Pasqual High's principal responded to the photos in a tweet, saying, "Cultural appropriation is offensive, even if the intent is not to offend, and has no place in our school. We have a lot of work to do."

School officials say they've taken appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniayearbookcontroversial videou.s. & worldphototeachers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News