BILL COSBY

UNC Board of Trustees decide to revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree

Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill decided to revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

During a consent agenda, the trustees voted to strip Cosby of the honor.

On May 2, UNC's chancellor recommended that the board initiate a process to revoke the degree awarded to Cosby in 2003.

UNC chancellor recommends Board of Trustees revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree
University of North Carolina's chancellor has recommended that the Board of Trustees initiate a process to revoke the honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 2003.


In April, the 80-year-old was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand.

Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.


The crime happened at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

According to Chancellor Carol Folt, this is the first known time that the university has taken steps to rescind an honorary degree.

"In this case, Cosby's acts were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate," she said in a statement. "The University has no tolerance for sexual assault, and we have worked diligently in recent years to comprehensively revise our sexual assault and misconduct policy and enhance resources for our community."
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
