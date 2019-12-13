UNC System names Kevin Guskiewicz as 12th chancellor of UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina System announced Friday that Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz would become the 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive officer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Guskiewicz was selected by UNC System Interim President Bill Roper and approved by the UNC Board of Governors from among two final candidates for the position.
Guskiewicz replaced Carol Folt in February after she announced her resignation and was then forced out early.
"Kevin Guskiewicz possesses the leadership qualities needed to take Carolina forward: strength, poise, humility, vision, the strong proficiency to listen, and the ability to bring people together," said Dr. Roper. "Throughout his distinguished career in higher education, Kevin has demonstrated a sustained track record of success. I have the utmost confidence that UNC-Chapel Hill will continue to flourish and prosper under his continued leadership."
The Board of Governors voted on Guskiewicz over the phone, as their December committee meeting was held via conference call.
Protesters were at the meetings because of a recently announced settlement approved by the Board of Governors that puts $2.5 million in a trust to be managed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were also given ownership of the Confederate monument Silent Sam.
Guskiewicz expressed his reservations about that settlement in a letter sent Wednesday to Roper and the Board of Governors Chair.
Before taking this leadership role at UNC, Guskiewicz gained fame as a neuroscientist and nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions. He maintains an active research portfolio and is principal investigator or co-investigator on three active research grants, totaling more than $16 million.
"I am humbled and honored to be named the 12th chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill," Guskiewicz said. "Carolina has been my home for almost 25 years, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve every member of our community. My vision for Carolina is that we will move forward into the future with boldness and confidence because our work is vital for the people of our state, the nation and the world. There is no institution in the world that is more capable of changing the future than our nation's first public university. I am committed to championing our community, fighting for our values and demonstrating that we make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians."
UNC System names Kevin Guskiewicz as 12th chancellor of UNC Chapel Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More