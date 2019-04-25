Education

VIDEO: Brown water runs from taps at South Side Chicago Public School

CHICAGO -- A video shot by a student inside a South Side Chicago Public School shows brown water running from multiple faucets.

"I was shocked, disappointed, and angry," Sandra Edwards said.

Edwards said she couldn't believe what her son recorded inside one of the bathrooms of Daniel Hale Williams Prep School. Her son is a freshman there.

She said when her son went to an administrator to tell them about the brown water, he was given an odd message.

"To go home and tell your mother so that she could report it to the proper officials," Edwards said.

In the video, three faucets are turned on and all of them spew out brown water. Edwards had a question for her child after he shows her what he had recorded.

"I said, 'Have you been drinking the fountain water? What does it look like?' And he said, 'Well, it's cloudy.' And I said, 'Well have you been drinking it?' and he said, 'Not when it's cloudy,'" she said.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement Wednesday night, saying, "Student safety is the district's highest priority and district staff conducted a review after receiving reports of discolored water, which is believed to be contained to one area. Out of an abundance of caution, the district made water bottles available to the school community."
