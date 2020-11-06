Wake County parents ready for students to get back into classroom

This is Gwendolyn. She is in first grade and she's back in a physical classroom.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 is on the minds of Wake County parents as their children head back to school.More head back Monday."It's not been great," said Corey Saguinsin, who has only has virtual classes since March.He gets to go back to Moore Square Magnet School on Monday on a rotating basis.One week on, two weeks off."Being able to see people again, being able to have conversations, interact with people, air high fives," Corey said.His father, Tim, said he believes it is time."My kids are hurting being at home, and we've tried to keep them as active as possible, trying to keep them engaged in schools but our kids are very good students and they're suffering being at home for this extended period of time," Tim Saguinsin said.Pre-K through third grade have already gone back on a rotating basis.On Thursday, State Health Director Dr. Betsy Tilson said that so far, the state isn't seeing schools as a big driver of cases."Traditionally my daughter struggles with change and unexpected events," said Sean Greiss, whose first-grader Gwendolyn switched schools in the middle of the pandemic. "We were a little concerned about sending our daughter back out into public daily but from her developmental and educational standpoint, she definitely thrives more when she has that one-on-one engagement."She's now at West Lake Elementary School in Apex and so far, Greiss said everything has worked out."COVID is obviously a very dangerous thing but I think if a school is taking it seriously, if you're taking it seriously as parents and taking the right precautions, I think you're going to be fine," Greiss said. "It's a great experience for them to get back and socializing especially at that age."State health officials say they believe the screening procedures, mask wearing and breaking up of students into groups or "cohorting" have helped, as well.