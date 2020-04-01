Wake County year-round schools transition to traditional schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Year-round students will be seeing a complete change to their schedules as the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) decided they will now follow the traditional calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.WCPSS announced Wednesday afternoon, that the change will go into effect on April 13 as long as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox Road, Barwell, and Walnut Creek's calendars will also change.The school system is doing this to limit travel outside the home due to the stay-at-home orders.The change will remain in effect through at least May 15. If schools close for the remainder of the year, the school year for Track 1 of year-round calendars will end June 4. All other affected schools would end June 11.If schools reopen in May, adjustments will be made to calendars. The adjustments will account for the fact that all multi-track year-round students cannot attend their schools simultaneously.Tracks 1, 2 and 3 will continue to use supplemental resources and extension activities during the week of April 6. All three tracks will then follow the traditional calendar schedule for remote learning beginning the week of April 13.Track 4 will have an abbreviated trackout and will begin remote learning on April 13.Fox Road will adopt the Traditional Calendar starting April 13.Barwell and Walnut Creek will adopt the Track 4 Calendar starting April 13.Modified calendar and early college high schools are not affected by this change. Remote learning will begin for those calendars on April 6.There is no change for traditional schools. Spring break remains the week of April 6. Remote learning will begin for students on April 13.