Wake Forest volleyball coach placed on leave after explosive admission scandal revelations

Danielle Leigh has the latest on the alleged college admissions cheating scam.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest University's volleyball coach is among those charged in a college admissions bribery scheme that has landed CEOs and prominent actors in trouble with the law.

Wake Forest announced Tuesday that it has placed head coach Bill Ferguson on administrative leave and named Randi Smart as interim head coach.

"Wake Forest is aware of the allegations regarding head volleyball coach Bill Ferguson. The University has retained outside legal counsel to look into this matter," the university said in a statement.

Ferguson is one of 50 people named by the Department of Justice as being involved in the scheme. Other big names include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin.

Federal investigators said they uncovered 33 parents who collectively paid $25 million to a college admission counselor to get their children into top universities.

The admission counselor, William Singer, allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and entrance exam administrators to help students get into schools "not on their merits but through fraud," US Attorney Andrew Lelling said.
