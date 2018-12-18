EDUCATION

Wake Tech names Scott Ralls next school president

North Carolina's largest community college named a new president Tuesday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Dr. Scott Ralls, who currently serves as President of Northern Virginia Community College, will take over at Wake Tech on May 1, 2019.

Ralls is no stranger to North Carolina. He spent seven years as president of the N.C. Community College System and also worked for the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Ralls will be Wake Tech's fourth president, succeeding Dr. Stephen Scott, who led the college for the last 15 years.
