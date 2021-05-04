Education

Wake County Public School System seeks $567 million for next year's budget

EMBED <>More Videos

WCPSS to meet about budget for next year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders of North Carolina's largest school district will meet today to approve the next school year's budget.

Wake County Public School System's school board will meet at 5 p.m. today. At that meeting will be discussion about the upcoming budget.

Wake County Commissioners voted to give the district $539 million last year. That was $28 million shy of what Superintendent Cathy Moore asked for last year.

This year, she's once again asking for $567 million. She says the extra money would allow the district to hire more counselors and psychologists--something she says is more important than ever because of pandemic-related stress on students.

ABC11 will have crews covering today's meeting. Be sure to download the ABC11 mobile app for the latest updates throughout the day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyraleighbudgeteducationwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Feds shutdown fake COVID-19 vaccine website
'Get justice': Andrew Brown Jr.'s family calls for accountability
Taste of summer with temps at 90, possible storms
Scammers target unemployed in NC
How to get a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich Tuesday
Lowe's hosts hiring day in the Triangle
Calls for justice at funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City
Show More
The Bidens visit the Carters in Georgia
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
NC's Indian-American community concerned with COVID-19 surge
Elizabeth City: A tight-knit community thrust into national spotlight
Clayton man wins $1 million lottery prize on scratch-off
More TOP STORIES News