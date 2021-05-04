Wake County Public School System seeks $567 million for next year's budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders of North Carolina's largest school district will meet today to approve the next school year's budget.
Wake County Public School System's school board will meet at 5 p.m. today. At that meeting will be discussion about the upcoming budget.
Wake County Commissioners voted to give the district $539 million last year. That was $28 million shy of what Superintendent Cathy Moore asked for last year.
This year, she's once again asking for $567 million. She says the extra money would allow the district to hire more counselors and psychologists--something she says is more important than ever because of pandemic-related stress on students.
